Game #50: New York Rangers vs Ottawa Senators Open Thread

For the third consecutive game, the Blueshirts will be squaring off with a member of the Atlantic Division today. In what is definitely the most notable event going on in Ottawa right now, the Senators will host the Rangers on what’s not quite a Sunday matinee affair, but also not the standard night time contest.

This game was originally scheduled to be played on November 20th, but a COVID-19 outbreak spreading throughout the Senators’ locker room forced that game to be postponed. As such, today’s meeting will be the second of three between these teams for the 2021-22 campaign. The first meeting on October 23rd saw the Blueshirts claw back from a 2-0 deficit in the final 6:00 of the game to earn a 3-2 regulation victory.

Player to Watch: Jacob Trouba

As the Rangers continue chugging along the length of the season, they’ll need their veteran defenseman to step up. With Patrik Nemeth’s status up in the air, Trouba is the only member of New York’s defense corps with legitimate playoff experience. He can shoot rockets of slap shots and throw hits like a truck, so keep an eye on Trouba today.

Enjoy the game!