Bantering Points: 2/21/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 2, OTT 1 (5:03 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Igor Shesterkin came inches away from scoring an empty net goal, but him and his teammates were content with the road victory and two points that come with it (CBS)
- Mollie Walker notes that Patrik Nemeth returned to the lineup in place of Zac Jones for yesterday’s contest (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson heard from a handful of former Blueshirts about their memories of the late Emile Francis (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offered his takeaways from last night’s victory (LoHud)
- Arthur $taple give$ $ix thought$ on the $tate of the Ranger$ (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Ryan Quigley recaps the gold medal game for men’s ice hockey at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, a 2-1 victory for Finland over Team Russia (NBC Sports)
- The Toronto Maple Leafs waived recently acquired forward Ryan Dzingel (Sportsnet)
