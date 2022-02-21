 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 2/21/22

By Jack McKenna
NHL: FEB 20 Rangers at Senators Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 2, OTT 1 (5:03 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: Igor Shesterkin came inches away from scoring an empty net goal, but him and his teammates were content with the road victory and two points that come with it (CBS)
  • Mollie Walker notes that Patrik Nemeth returned to the lineup in place of Zac Jones for yesterday’s contest (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson heard from a handful of former Blueshirts about their memories of the late Emile Francis (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offered his takeaways from last night’s victory (LoHud)
  • Arthur $taple give$ $ix thought$ on the $tate of the Ranger$ (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

  • Ryan Quigley recaps the gold medal game for men’s ice hockey at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, a 2-1 victory for Finland over Team Russia (NBC Sports)
  • The Toronto Maple Leafs waived recently acquired forward Ryan Dzingel (Sportsnet)

