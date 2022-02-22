Bantering Points: 2/22/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks highlights the offensive struggles of New York’s third line and suggests trading for New York Islanders’ forward Cal Clutterbuck, he of zero goals in his previous 20 games and three in his previous 40 games, as a potential answer (NY Post)
- Anthony Rieber discusses Igor Shesterkin’s painstakingly close attempt at scoring a goal from Sunday night’s contest (Newsday)
- Leen Amin names Braden Schneider as the Blueshirts’ player of the week (Elite Sports NY)
Around the NHL:
- Sean Leahy relays word that the Chicago Blackhawks and Bobby Hull have terminated their working relationship, with Hull no longer serving as a team ambassador (NBC Sports)
- Craig Morgan reports that the Toronto Maple Leafs acquired goaltender Carter Hutton from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for future considerations, but Hutton is expected to remain with AHL Tuscon for the time being (PHNX Sports)
- The San Jose Sharks claimed forward Ryan Dzingel off waivers from Toronto after he was acquired via trade from Arizona the previous day (TSN)
