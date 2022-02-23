Bantering Points: 2/23/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker highlights the offensive struggles the Blueshirts have been experiencing relative to their production prior to the All-Star break (NY Post)
- Walker also notes that in the team’s seemingly eternal quest to find a suitable winger for the top six in Kaapo Kakko’s absence, Dryden Hunt will get an opportunity to play alongside Ryan Strome and Artemiy Panarin tomorrow night (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from yesterday’s practice session (LoHud)
- Matt Grazel lists four possible trade destinations for Alexandar Georgiev if the Rangers opt to move him this season (The Hockey Writers)
- Shayna Goldman breaks down how Mika Zibanejad has emerged as one of the most prolific goal scorers in the league (Sportsnet)
- Arthur $taple relay$ word of what he’$ been hearing about the Blue$hirt$ a$ the deadline draw$ clo$er (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- James O’Brien recaps the action from around the league last night (NBC Sports)
- Ukranian forward Andrei Denyskin has been banned from all IIHF sanctioned events for one year as a result of the racial taunt he directed towards Jalen Smereck in a UHL game five months ago (TSN)
