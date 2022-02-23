 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 2/23/22

By Jack McKenna
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New York Rangers v Ottawa Senators Photo by Chris Tanouye/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker highlights the offensive struggles the Blueshirts have been experiencing relative to their production prior to the All-Star break (NY Post)
  • Walker also notes that in the team’s seemingly eternal quest to find a suitable winger for the top six in Kaapo Kakko’s absence, Dryden Hunt will get an opportunity to play alongside Ryan Strome and Artemiy Panarin tomorrow night (NY Post)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from yesterday’s practice session (LoHud)
  • Matt Grazel lists four possible trade destinations for Alexandar Georgiev if the Rangers opt to move him this season (The Hockey Writers)
  • Shayna Goldman breaks down how Mika Zibanejad has emerged as one of the most prolific goal scorers in the league (Sportsnet)
  • Arthur $taple relay$ word of what he’$ been hearing about the Blue$hirt$ a$ the deadline draw$ clo$er (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

  • James O’Brien recaps the action from around the league last night (NBC Sports)
  • Ukranian forward Andrei Denyskin has been banned from all IIHF sanctioned events for one year as a result of the racial taunt he directed towards Jalen Smereck in a UHL game five months ago (TSN)

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...