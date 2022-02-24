Bantering Points: 2/24/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks writes that even with Tom Wilson’s first game visiting the Rangers this season occurring tonight, the team is more concerned about beating his team than taking revenge on Wilson for his actions last season (NY Post)
- Brooks also sees K’Andre Miller’s recent uptick in play as an opportunity for Gerard Gallant to use either of the top two defensive pairs as de facto #1 pairings (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that tonight will mark the beginning of a divisional heavy schedule for the remainder of the season (Newsday)
- Neil Best reports that Carton and Roberts have finished ahead of The Michael Kay Show in January’s rating books for the afternoon drive window (Newsday)
- Tab Bamford sees the potential for the Blueshirts to be a major player as the trade deadline approaches (Elite Sports NY)
Around the NHL:
- Rodion Amirov, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ first round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor (TSN)
- James O’Brien relays word that former Ranger Sean Avery has signed to play with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, with the goal of attending an NHL training camp next fall (NBC Sports)
