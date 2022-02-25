Bantering Points: 2/25/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 4, WSH 1 (5:05 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: The Blueshirts cruised to a victory on the back of a strong performance out of Igor Shesterkin to put more ground between them and their division rivals from Washington (CBS)
- Mollie Walker sees New York’s schedule heavy with divisional games as an opportunity for them to control their playoff destiny (NY Post)
- Walker also points outs Morgan Barron’s efforts filling in for Filip Chytil last night (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory at Madison Square Garden (LoHud)
- Tom Castro reminisces on Alexei Kovalev’s time with the Blueshirts (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- The Nashville Predators retired Pekka Rinne’s #35 prior to their contest against the Dallas Stars, making him the first former player in franchise history to have his number retired (TSN)
- Fans attending Winnipeg Jets home games will need to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to be granted entry until April 30th, even as the province of Manitoba is set to end their vaccine passport program on March 1st (Sportsnet)
