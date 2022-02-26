Bantering Points: 2/26/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks notes that although the Blueshirts get outplayed more often than not and have been carried by Igor Shesterkin thus far, the team isn’t apologizing for its good record (NY Post)
- Brooks also previews today’s matinee contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson heard from Gerard Gallant about his happiness with Alexis Lafreniere’s ability to seamlessly shift from left wing to right wing in New York’s lineup (Newsday)
Around the NHL:
- Greg Wyshynski reports that the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL have released Sean Avery from the contract he signed earlier this week (ESPN)
- Adam Gretz recaps the action from around the league last night (NBC Sports)
- Elliotte Friedman authors another edition of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
- Washington Capitals’ forward Alex Ovechkin, who has been a vocal supporter of Vladimir Putin throughout his NHL career, put out a milquetoast statement regarding Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine (TSN)
