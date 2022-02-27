 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 2/27/22

By Jack McKenna
/ new
New York Rangers v Pittsburgh Penguins Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

Around the NHL:

  • Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek called on the league to suspend the contracts of all Russian players in the wake of their home country’s invasion of Ukraine (Sportsnet)
  • Adam Gretz examines Seattle Kraken defenseman Mark Giordano’s potential suitors as the trade deadline approaches (NBC Sports)

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...