Bantering Points: 2/27/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: PIT 1, NYR 0 (5:06 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: With the Rangers unable to generate much in the way of scoring chances, a lone power play goal from Evgeni Malkin and a slid performance from Tristan Jarry was all the Penguins needed to defeat the Rangers (CBS)
- Colin Stephenson relays word that Filip Chytil sat out of yesterday’s game as a healthy scratch, rather than the sickness that kept him sidelined on Thursday (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from yesterday’s matinee defeat (LoHud)
- Media Availability: Gerard Gallant (2:50) and Barclay Goodrow and Jacob Trouba (2:43) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek called on the league to suspend the contracts of all Russian players in the wake of their home country’s invasion of Ukraine (Sportsnet)
- Adam Gretz examines Seattle Kraken defenseman Mark Giordano’s potential suitors as the trade deadline approaches (NBC Sports)
