Bantering Points: 2/28/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: VAN 5, NYR 2 (5:03 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: New York looked like a team playing its third game in four nights, Vancouver looked like a team who had multiple days off prior to last night, and the scoreboard reflected that (CBS)
- Larry Brooks notes that in spite of getting shutout on Saturday, Gerard Gallant opted to roll with the same, Filip Chytil-less lineup last night (NY Post)
- Brooks also sees last night’s performance as an up close and personal viewing of why the Rangers ought to reacquire J.T. Miller (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s contest (LoHud)
- Arthur $taple give$ five of hi$ thought$ following a poor weekend out of the Blue$hirt$ (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Dinamo Riga, a Latvian-based KHL team, has withdrawn from the league in the midst of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (Sportsnet)
- Adam Gretz recaps the action from around the league yesterday (NBC Sports)
