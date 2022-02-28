 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 2/28/22

By Jack McKenna
NHL: FEB 27 Canucks at Rangers Photo by Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: VAN 5, NYR 2 (5:03 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: New York looked like a team playing its third game in four nights, Vancouver looked like a team who had multiple days off prior to last night, and the scoreboard reflected that (CBS)
  • Larry Brooks notes that in spite of getting shutout on Saturday, Gerard Gallant opted to roll with the same, Filip Chytil-less lineup last night (NY Post)
  • Brooks also sees last night’s performance as an up close and personal viewing of why the Rangers ought to reacquire J.T. Miller (NY Post)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s contest (LoHud)
  • Arthur $taple give$ five of hi$ thought$ following a poor weekend out of the Blue$hirt$ (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

  • Dinamo Riga, a Latvian-based KHL team, has withdrawn from the league in the midst of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (Sportsnet)
  • Adam Gretz recaps the action from around the league yesterday (NBC Sports)

