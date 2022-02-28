Rangers extend depth forward Jonny Brodzinksi

The New York Rangers have announced a two-year contract extension for depth forward Jonny Brodzinski.

Brodzinksi, 28, has played five games with the Rangers this year and played five games with the club last year but is in the organization to provide a scoring punch to the Hartford Wolf Pack who can be called up to the big club in the event of a significant injury. Through 250 career AHL games, Brodzinski has averaged 0.75 Pts/GP, which is an impressive feat for a player who was originally a 5th round pick of the Los Angeles Kings in the 2013 Draft.

He joined the Rangers organization as a UFA signing in the 2020 offseason.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have agreed to terms with Jonny Brodzinski on a two-year contract extension.



Brodzinski is the Wolf Pack’s leading scorer this season with 39 points in 36 games. Five of those 36 points are power-play goals and three of them are shorties. Those three numbers alone help paint a picture of just how integral Brodzinski is to the Wolf Pack. He is their resident almost-an-everyday NHL depth forward who consistently produces in the AHL and every farm club team needs a player or two like him.

This extension is a clear sign that the organization, especially general manager Chris Drury, likes what Brodzinski brings to the mix. It’s worth noting he had 17 points in 14 GP last season with the Wolf Pack before leading the club in scoring this season.