 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 2/3/22

By Jack McKenna
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2017 NHL Draft - Rounds 2-7 Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Larry Brooks offers his thoughts on Mika Zibanejad’s recent resurgence, the Blueshirts’ play against top teams, and more (NY Post)
  • Arthur $taple offer$ five thought$ on the Ranger$ a$ they head into the All $tar break (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

  • With nearly 80% of Team China’s hockey team at the Olympics being comprised of North American born players, their journey to representing China at the Games is a fascinating one for all involved (NBC Sports)
  • The Winnipeg Jets will be able to host 50% capacity crowds starting February 8th due to a change in Manitoba’s guidelines for handling COVID-19 (Sportsnet)
  • Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz threw a temper tantrum when questioned by a team beat writer about what the Blackhawks organization would do moving forward to change the culture of abuse that allowed the Kyle Beach sexual assault incident to take place and be pushed under the rug for as long as it was (TSN)

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...