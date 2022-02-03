Jarred Tinordi Recalled, Zac Jones Assigned to Wolf Pack

The New York Rangers made a couple of moves earlier today to prepare for the current break in the schedule. Jarred Tinordi has been recalled to the NHL roster and Zac Jones has been assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Before you start panicking, understand that the Rangers have a giant break through the All-Star Weekend and then leading up to their next game on February 15th against the Boston Bruins. This move was purely to keep Jones active and get him consistent game time throughout the extended break. More than likely as we approach the 15th, we will see the team make another move to promote Jones back to the taxi squad, at the very least.

The past few games Jones has had the opportunity to show he belongs with the NHL club. Although in a limited role on the PP, he has begun showcasing his skill level and looking fairly comfortable on the ice. Depending on future moves the front office makes, Jones could easily play himself into a permanent and important role with the team.