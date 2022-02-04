 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 2/4/22

By Jack McKenna
/ new
New York Rangers v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker notes that for all of the glamour that comes with Chris Kreider’s strong first half of the season, the All-Sta winger only sees it as a means to the end of winning games (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson lists five keys for the Blueshirts as they continue their playoff push (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano hears from some of Kreider’s teammates who aren’t surprised at the career year Kreider has had thus far (LoHud)
  • Tom Castro argues that Braden Schneider hasn’t looked out of place since being recalled from AHL Hartford (The Hockey Writers)
  • Brian Abate makes the case for Alexis Lafreniere remaining on the top line when the Rangers return to play (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

  • Sean Leahy relays word of which players will be competing in the various events during the All Star Skills Competition (NBC Sports)
  • Shayna Goldman breaks down the three best defensive pairings from the first half of the season (Sportsnet)
  • The Anaheim Ducks have hired Pat Verbeek as Bob Murray’s replacement as general manager (TSN)

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...