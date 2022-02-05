Bantering Points: 2/25/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker heard from Chris Kreider and some of his fellow all stars from the Metropolitan Division about the grueling journey that awaits them during the second half (NY Post)
- Matt Grazel hands out mid-season awards after the Blueshirts’ unexpectedly strong first half of the season (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- While addressing the media in Las Vegas, Gary Bettman announced that the Boston Bruins will host the 2023 Winter Classic, the Florida Panthers will host the festvities of All-Star Weekend in 2023, and the Carolina Hurricanes will host a 2023 Stadium Series game at Carter-Finley Stadium, home of North Carolina State’s football team (TSN)
- Luke Fox relays word on some of Bettman’s other comments during his media address, including downplay Rocky Wirtz’s recent temper tantrum of his organization’s culture of abuse, as well as optimism about the Arizona Coyotes’ future playing in a 5,000 seat arena starting next season (Sportsnet)
- James O’Brien discusses Trevor Zegras’ highlight reel goal during last night’s breakaway challenge (NBC Sports)
