Bantering Points: 2/8/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker caught up with David Quinn as he prepares to lead Team USA’s men’s ice hockey team into the fray at the Olympics in his first coaching opportunity since being fired by the Rangers (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano relays a prospect report, with bits on Vitali Kravtsov Will Cuylle, and more (LoHud)
- Matt Grazel lists three players on the Detroit Red Wings the Blueshirts could look to acquire prior to the trade deadline (The Hockey Writers)
- Rachel Nones highlights Barclay Goodrow’s strong debut season as a member of the Rangers (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Adam Gretz lists five teams in need of reinforcements ahead of the trade deadline if they want to establish themselves as legitimate Cup contenders (NBC Sports)
- Vegas Golden Knights’ forward Jack Eichel has shed the non-contact jersey at practice as he continues to inch closer to making his debut with his new team (Sportsnet)
