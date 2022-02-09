Bantering Points: 2/9/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Tab Bamford suggests that the Blueshirts’ prospect pool could be appealing for other teams looking to sell off veteran players in exchange for futures (Elite Sports NY)
- Arthur $taple goe$ in-depth on Ryder Korczak’s $trong $ea$on with WHL Moo$e Jaw and how hi$ stint in NHL training camp prior to the $ea$on ha$ helped pave the way for that $ucce$$ (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Shayna Goldman breaks down where the Vegas Golden Knights could look to slot Jack Eichel into their lineup once he returns to health and is able to debut for the team (Sportsnet)
- Boston Bruins’ goaltender Tuukka Rask is expected to end his attempted return from offseason hip surgery and retire from the NHL (Boston Globe)
- Salim Valji reports that the province of Alberta is lifting their COVID-19 vaccine passports for indoor venues, which means fans attending home games for the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers will no longer need to show proof of vaccination (TSN)
