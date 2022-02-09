Adam Fox Removed from IR, Jarred Tinordi Sent Down

The New York Rangers announced this morning that Adam Fox has been removed from IR and, to make room on the roster, Jarred Tinordi was sent to the AHL.

The reigning Norris Trophy winner missed the last three games before the All-Star break after suffering an upper body injury during the Rangers’ 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets at the end of January. The injury forced Fox to miss his first All-Star Game this past weekend but looks to build on his impressive 1st half in which he scored 7 goals and 47 points in 44 games. The more than extended break not only allows Fox to come off IR but it gives him time to ramp things up and get into game shape when the Rangers next play 5 years from now.