Bantering Points: 3/10/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks suggests that managing Adam Fox’s minutes down the stretch should become a front burner issue for Gerard Gallant (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker notices that Sammy Blais has accompanied the Rangers on this Central Division road swing (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson relays word that Pavel Buchnevich is likely to miss tonight’s matchup after being injured two nights ago (Newsday)
- James O’Brien previews how New York could look to approach the trade deadline (NBC Sports)
- Tom Castro writes that including Kaapo Kakko in any potential packages to upgrade the team this year could come back to haunt the Blueshirts (The Hockey Writers)
- Tab Bamford reflects on Steve Larmer’s legacy in the league (Elite Sports NY)
Around the NHL:
- Adam Gretz recaps the action from around the league last night (NBC Sports)
- The Vegas Golden Knights are in Buffalo to take on the Sabres tonight, and that game will mark Jack Eichel’s first game against his former team since being traded earlier this season (Sportsnet)
