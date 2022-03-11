Bantering Points: 3/11/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: STL 6, NYR 2 (5:06 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Igor Shesterkin had an off night, Alexandar Georgiev didn’t fare much better, and the Blueshirts looked completely overmatched against the Blues (CBS)
- Mollie Walker saw last night’s performance as Shesterkin’s worst of the season (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson heard from Alexis Lafreniere about his personal hopes and expectations for the stretch run of the season (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s resounding defeat in St. Louis (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- The Dallas Stars placed defenseman Miro Heiskanen on injured reserve following a diagnosis of mononucleosis (TSN)
- James Minger breaks down why the Philadelphia Flyers are likely to rue their decision to sign defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to a five year, $25.5 million contract (Broad Street Hockey)
- Adam Gretz recaps all of the action from around the league last night (NBC Sports)
