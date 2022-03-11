 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 3/11/22

By Jack McKenna
NHL: MAR 10 Rangers at Blues Photo by Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: STL 6, NYR 2 (5:06 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: Igor Shesterkin had an off night, Alexandar Georgiev didn’t fare much better, and the Blueshirts looked completely overmatched against the Blues (CBS)
  • Mollie Walker saw last night’s performance as Shesterkin’s worst of the season (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson heard from Alexis Lafreniere about his personal hopes and expectations for the stretch run of the season (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s resounding defeat in St. Louis (LoHud)

Around the NHL:

  • The Dallas Stars placed defenseman Miro Heiskanen on injured reserve following a diagnosis of mononucleosis (TSN)
  • James Minger breaks down why the Philadelphia Flyers are likely to rue their decision to sign defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to a five year, $25.5 million contract (Broad Street Hockey)
  • Adam Gretz recaps all of the action from around the league last night (NBC Sports)

