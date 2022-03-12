Bantering Points: 3/12/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks ponders whether or not the recent struggles of Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren could force the Blueshirts to alter their approach to the trade deadline (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his suggestions for getting Fox and Lindgren back into top form (LoHud)
- Colin Stephenson relays word from Gerard Gallant about using the team’s blowout defeat in St. Louis as a rallying point moving forward (Newsday)
- Brendan Azoff lists New York’s three biggest needs that ought to be remedied ahead of the deadline (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- The Dallas Stars agreed to a one year, $5.5 million plus incentives contract with forward Joe Pavelski (TSN)
- Jake Sanderson, the 5th overall selection of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, will sign an entry level contract with the Ottawa Senators and forgo his final two seasons of NCAA eligibility upon the conclusion of the current college season (Sportsnet)
