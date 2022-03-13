Bantering Points: 3/13/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 7, DAL 4 (5:06 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Artemiy Panarin’s five point effort helped the Rangers overcome a second consecutive weak performance by Igor Shesterkin’s standards to end the road trip on a high note (CBS)
- Larry Brooks makes the argument for the Blueshirts to hold on to their premium trade chips beyond the trade deadline in case they’re needed over the summer (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker points out Gerard Gallant’s usage of Libor Hajek as a seventh defenseman last night was primarily to limit Ryan Lindgren’s minutes (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from yesterday’s victory in Dallas (LoHud)
- Sam Nestler gives his thoughts on what the game looked like from Dallas’ perspective (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- The Colorado Avalanche have agreed to a two year, $4 million contract extension with goaltender Pavel Francouz (TSN)
- Elliotte Friedman hears that the Edmonton Oilers are likely to host the Heritage classic to be played in the 2023-24 campaign (Sportsnet)
