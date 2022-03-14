Bantering Points: 3/14/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker highlights the Blueshirts’ ability to bounce back from losses as a key difference between last season’s squad and this edition of the team (NY Post)
Around the NHL:
- James O’Brien discusses the Minnesota Wild retiring Mikko Koivu’s #9 and making it the first number the franchise has ever retired for a player (NBC Sports)
- Toronto Maple Leafs’ forward Auston Matthews will have a hearing for cross checking Buffalo Sabres’ defenseman Rasmus Dahlin during yesterday’s Heritage Classic (Sportsnet)
- Mike Zeisberger sees the Maple Leafs struggles against Buffalo as another piece of evidence that they’re in need of reinforcements prior to the trade deadline (NHL.com)
