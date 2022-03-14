 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 3/14/22

By Jack McKenna
/ new
New York Rangers v Dallas Stars Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker highlights the Blueshirts’ ability to bounce back from losses as a key difference between last season’s squad and this edition of the team (NY Post)

Around the NHL:

  • James O’Brien discusses the Minnesota Wild retiring Mikko Koivu’s #9 and making it the first number the franchise has ever retired for a player (NBC Sports)
  • Toronto Maple Leafs’ forward Auston Matthews will have a hearing for cross checking Buffalo Sabres’ defenseman Rasmus Dahlin during yesterday’s Heritage Classic (Sportsnet)
  • Mike Zeisberger sees the Maple Leafs struggles against Buffalo as another piece of evidence that they’re in need of reinforcements prior to the trade deadline (NHL.com)

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...