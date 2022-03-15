Game #60: Anaheim Ducks vs New York Rangers Open Thread

In their first game back home from a Central Division road trip, the Rangers are set to host the Anaheim Ducks. Tonight’s matchup presents interesting storylines for what would otherwise be an inconsequential interconfrence matchup. The Blueshirts have been linked to a number of rental players as they prepare for their first playoff appearance, and some of those players reside on the Ducks’ roster.

The Ducks have already begun selling off pieces, as the team traded Josh Manson to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for a prospect and draft pick yesterday. Defenseman Hampus Lindholm and forward Rickard Rakell have been linked to the Blueshirts as well, but Rakell will be sitting out tonight’s contest with an injury. Even still, this game presents an opportunity for Chris Drury to get a first hand look at some players who could be Rangers by this time next week.

Player to Watch: Ryan Reaves

Gerard Gallant opted for a lineup featuring eleven forwards and seven defenseman in the previous game, and Reaves was the odd man out that watched New York’s 7-4 win from the press box. Drawing back into the lineup tonight, look for Reaves to put his physicality on display early and often.

Enjoy the game!