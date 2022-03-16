 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 3/16/22

By Jack McKenna
/ new
Anaheim Ducks v New York Rangers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 4, ANA 3 (5:08 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: Three point efforts out of Adam Fox and Artemiy Panarin helped the Blueshirts overcome a Ducks team that has begun its fire sale (CBS)
  • Larry Brooks argues that the Rangers ought to acquire some reinforcements for their defense corps ahead of the trade deadline (NY Post)
  • Mollie Walker notes that once again, New York’s power play came through in the clutch as the team rallied from a 3rd period deficit (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson examines a handful of Ducks players that could find themselves back on Broadway as members of the home team within a week (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory (LoHud)
  • Brian Abate pinpoints a new winger for Panarin as an area of concern that needs to be addressed (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...