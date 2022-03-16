Bantering Points: 3/16/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 4, ANA 3 (5:08 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Three point efforts out of Adam Fox and Artemiy Panarin helped the Blueshirts overcome a Ducks team that has begun its fire sale (CBS)
- Larry Brooks argues that the Rangers ought to acquire some reinforcements for their defense corps ahead of the trade deadline (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker notes that once again, New York’s power play came through in the clutch as the team rallied from a 3rd period deficit (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson examines a handful of Ducks players that could find themselves back on Broadway as members of the home team within a week (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory (LoHud)
- Brian Abate pinpoints a new winger for Panarin as an area of concern that needs to be addressed (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Washington Capitals’ forward Alex Ovechkin scored his 767th career goal, moving past Jaromir Jagr into sole possession for 3rd place on the all time list (TSN)
- James O’Brien recaps the action from round the league last night (NBC Sports)
Loading comments...