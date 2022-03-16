New York Rangers Acquire Frank Vatrano for a Draft Pick

With five days to go before Monday’s trade deadline, the New York Rangers have made their first move to bolster their roster.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have acquired forward Frank Vatrano from the Florida Panthers in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. pic.twitter.com/6nAjpUVAV5 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 16, 2022

Elliotte Friedman started things off mentioning the two sides were talking.

Hearing NYR/FLA talking Frank Vatrano...scored twice last night in SJ. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 16, 2022

The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun confirmed the news and added in the cost for the Florida Panthers forward.

The Florida Panthers are trading Frank Vatrano to the New York Rangers for a fourth round pick this year.

Official trade call hasn’t happened yet. @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 16, 2022

Frank Seravalli initially had more details on the trade which were then confirmed by the Rangers.

Full trade:



To #NYR: Frank Vatrano

To #FlaPanthers: 2022 4th Round Pick*



* Condition: #NYR hold two fourth-round picks in 2022, their own and #nhljets. Pick conveyed will be the lower of the two picks.



No salary retained. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 16, 2022

Vatrano has played both wing positions this season and throughout his career giving the Rangers some much needed flexibility and depth in its forward corps. The East Longmeadow, MA native has spent the last fives seasons in Florida bouncing through the middle-six.

The 5’11, 197-lb. winger is having a bit of a down year in terms of scoring with just 10 goals and 19 points through 49 games, though he is buried by a rather stacked Florida squad. It is important to note that Vatrano is a UFA after this season and is currently carrying a $2.53 million cap hit.

All in all the Rangers added a solid offensive depth piece for a conditional 4th round pick. Nothing to impactful but also nothing that severely hurts the team, not a bad first piece of business by General Manager Chris Drury.