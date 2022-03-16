 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New York Rangers Acquire Frank Vatrano for a Draft Pick

The New York Rangers have reportedly made their first move of the Trade Deadline.

By Kevin Power
Philadelphia Flyers v Florida Panthers Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

With five days to go before Monday’s trade deadline, the New York Rangers have made their first move to bolster their roster.

Elliotte Friedman started things off mentioning the two sides were talking.

The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun confirmed the news and added in the cost for the Florida Panthers forward.

Frank Seravalli initially had more details on the trade which were then confirmed by the Rangers.

Vatrano has played both wing positions this season and throughout his career giving the Rangers some much needed flexibility and depth in its forward corps. The East Longmeadow, MA native has spent the last fives seasons in Florida bouncing through the middle-six.

The 5’11, 197-lb. winger is having a bit of a down year in terms of scoring with just 10 goals and 19 points through 49 games, though he is buried by a rather stacked Florida squad. It is important to note that Vatrano is a UFA after this season and is currently carrying a $2.53 million cap hit.

All in all the Rangers added a solid offensive depth piece for a conditional 4th round pick. Nothing to impactful but also nothing that severely hurts the team, not a bad first piece of business by General Manager Chris Drury.

