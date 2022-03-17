Game #61: New York Islanders vs New York Rangers Open Thread

After a day off on Wednesday, the Rangers are back in action tonight. The New York Islanders are set to make their first trip of the season into Madison Square Garden, as these in-state rivals will square off for only the second time during the 2021-22 campaign. Tonight’s game was originally scheduled to be played on November 28th, but the Islanders were in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak that forced a postponement until tonight.

Between a 13 game road trip to open the season, followed by a COVID-19 marred opening homestand, the Islanders’ season has been one to forget. Currently sitting 19 points outside of the playoffs and 24 points behind the Rangers, the team is expected to be in sell mode as Monday’s trade deadline approaches.

Player to Watch: Frank Vatrano

After being acquired by the Rangers from the Florida Panthers yesterday, Vatrano is set to make his debut for the team tonight. After experiencing an 18 game goalless drought since his previous goal on January 1st, Vatrano scored a pair of goals in his final game as a Panther two nights ago. He could be bumping that slump just in the nick of time for New York. so keep an eye on Vatrano as he looks to have a more successful tenure than the last Italian Ranger who wore #77.

