Bantering Points: 3/18/22

Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYI 2, NYR 1 (4:41 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Chris Kreider found the back of the net for his 40th goal of the season, but he would be the only Blueshirt to beat Ilya Sorokin as the home team fell on a late goal (CBS)
- Colin Stephenson heard from Gerard Gallant about Frank Vatrano’s upbeat attitude in spite of being traded away from a top Stanley Cup contender to New York (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s defeat (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- In what was the 1,000th and most likely final game for Claude Giroux as a Philadelphia Flyer, his team rallied from a third period deficit to defeat the Nashville Predators by a 5-4 margin (TSN)
- James O’Brien notes that of the trades and non trades that have happened thus far, the high profile moves have also been the most questionable ones (NBC Sports)
- Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a broken hand (Sportsnet)
