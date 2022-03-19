 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 3/19/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Tampa Bay Lightning Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker highlights how Frank Vatrano’s first game as a Blueshirt saw him jump into a high leverage role on a line with Ryan Strome and Artemiy Panarin (NY Post)
  • Larry Brooks previews the final days leading up to the trade deadline (NY Post)
  • Vincent Mercogliano lists five players to keep an eye on as potential trade targets for Chris Drury in the final 48 hours before the deadline (LoHud)
  • Arthur $taple relay$ the late$t on what he’$ heard regarding New York’$ trade related activity (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

  • James O’Brien wonders what the fallout could be if the Vegas Golden Knights fall out of the playoff picture entirely (NBC Sports)
  • The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired forward Brandon Hagel and a pair of fourth round picks in exchange for a pair of first round picks and two defensive prospects (Second City Hockey)

