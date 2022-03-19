Bantering Points: 3/19/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker highlights how Frank Vatrano’s first game as a Blueshirt saw him jump into a high leverage role on a line with Ryan Strome and Artemiy Panarin (NY Post)
- Larry Brooks previews the final days leading up to the trade deadline (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano lists five players to keep an eye on as potential trade targets for Chris Drury in the final 48 hours before the deadline (LoHud)
- Arthur $taple relay$ the late$t on what he’$ heard regarding New York’$ trade related activity (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- James O’Brien wonders what the fallout could be if the Vegas Golden Knights fall out of the playoff picture entirely (NBC Sports)
- The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired forward Brandon Hagel and a pair of fourth round picks in exchange for a pair of first round picks and two defensive prospects (Second City Hockey)
