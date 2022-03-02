 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 3/2/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v St Louis Blues

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Ethan Sears notes that the recent shift to the top line has resulted in Alexis Lafreniere’s play ascend to another level (NY Post)
  • Sears also highlights Pavel Buchnevich’s return to Madison Square Garden tonight as Chris Drury will get a firsthand opportunity to reap what he has sowed (NY Post)
  • Anthony Rieber relays word that Filip Chytil will be back in the lineup tonight after missing the previous three games due to illness and healthy scratches (Newsday)
  • Rachel Nones points out three of New York’s key young defenseman as the year rolls on (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

  • Shayna Goldman breaks down which teams excel attacking on and defending against the rush, and which teams sees their share of struggles (Sportsnet)
  • James O’Brien reports that the Chicago Blackhawks have completed their GM search, naming current interim general manager Kyle Davidson to the position (NBC Sports)

More From Blueshirt Banter

