Bantering Points: 3/2/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Ethan Sears notes that the recent shift to the top line has resulted in Alexis Lafreniere’s play ascend to another level (NY Post)
- Sears also highlights Pavel Buchnevich’s return to Madison Square Garden tonight as Chris Drury will get a firsthand opportunity to reap what he has sowed (NY Post)
- Anthony Rieber relays word that Filip Chytil will be back in the lineup tonight after missing the previous three games due to illness and healthy scratches (Newsday)
- Rachel Nones points out three of New York’s key young defenseman as the year rolls on (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Shayna Goldman breaks down which teams excel attacking on and defending against the rush, and which teams sees their share of struggles (Sportsnet)
- James O’Brien reports that the Chicago Blackhawks have completed their GM search, naming current interim general manager Kyle Davidson to the position (NBC Sports)
