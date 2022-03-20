Bantering Points: 3/20/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 2, TBL 1 (5:06 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Mika Zibanejad’s power play goal in the dying seconds of the third period was the difference maker as the Rangers completed a sweep of the three game season series (CBS)
- Mollie Walker hears that the Blueshirts are doing their best to ignore the noise surrounding the team in the final hours before the trade deadline (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson relays word that as Gerard Gallant’s squad solidifies its spot in the standings, measuring stick games are becoming a thing of the past (Newsday)
- Stephenson also reminisced on the path the team has taken since its last time being buyers around this time of year (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Dan Ryan reports that shortly after being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks. the Boston Bruins a nearing an eight year contract extension with defenseman Hampus Lindholm (Stanley Cup of Chowder)
- Ryan Quigley gives us the details of the trade that saw Claude Giroux headline a package of three assets go from the Philadelphia Flyers to the Florida Panthers in exchange for a package of three assets (Broad Street Hockey)
- James O’Brien recaps the action from around the league yesterday (NBC Sports)
