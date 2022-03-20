Game #63: New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes Open Thread

After completing a sweep of the season series against the Tampa Bay Lightning last night, the Blueshirts are back in action less than 24 hours later. It’ll be a Metropolitan Division showdown in Raleigh tonight, as the Rangers will visit the division leading Carolina Hurricanes.

Carolina currently holds a 1-0 lead in the season series, and is currently five points ahead of New York for first place in the division while also holding a game in hand. Catching the Hurricanes was always going to be a challenge for the Rangers, but a win tonight could be the first step in closing that gap.

Player to Watch: Alexandar Georgiev

When Gerard Gallant made the decision to start Igor Shesterkin in Tampa last night, that solidified Georgiev’s spot between the pipes tonight. Georgiev’s struggles this season have been well documented, but his name continues to pop up in trade rumors with the deadline less than 24 hours away. Keep an eye on Georgiev in what could be his final game as a Ranger.

Enjoy the game!