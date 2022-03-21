 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 3/21/22

By Jack McKenna
Photo by Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 2, CAR 0 (5:02 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: In what could’ve been his final game as a Ranger, Alexandar Georgiev stood tall and shut out the Carolina Hurricanes as the Blueshirts closed the gap for first place in the division (CBS)
  • Larry Brooks argues that while the team is in need of reinforcements at today’s trade deadline, Chris Drury must be careful with his approach (NY Post)
  • Mollie Walker notes that in spite of getting a win, Gerard Gallant’s squad looked very much like one on the second half of a back to back (NY Post)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory (LoHud)
  • Arthur Staple ponder$ whether or not New York’$ performance over the weekend will change their initial trade deadline approach (The Athletic)

Around the NHL

  • The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Mark Giordano and Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for a pair of second round picks and a third round pick (Pension Plan Puppets)
  • Travis Yost examines how teams can find value at the trade deadline (TSN)

More From Blueshirt Banter

