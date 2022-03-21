Bantering Points: 3/21/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 2, CAR 0 (5:02 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: In what could’ve been his final game as a Ranger, Alexandar Georgiev stood tall and shut out the Carolina Hurricanes as the Blueshirts closed the gap for first place in the division (CBS)
- Larry Brooks argues that while the team is in need of reinforcements at today’s trade deadline, Chris Drury must be careful with his approach (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker notes that in spite of getting a win, Gerard Gallant’s squad looked very much like one on the second half of a back to back (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory (LoHud)
- Arthur Staple ponder$ whether or not New York’$ performance over the weekend will change their initial trade deadline approach (The Athletic)
Around the NHL
- The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Mark Giordano and Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for a pair of second round picks and a third round pick (Pension Plan Puppets)
- Travis Yost examines how teams can find value at the trade deadline (TSN)
