New York Rangers Trade Anthony Bitetto to San Jose for Forward Nick Merkley

A minor move in the wee minutes of the trade deadline

By Kevin Power
San Jose Sharks v Winnipeg Jets Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

After trading for defender Justin Braun earlier in the day, the New York Rangers have reportedly made another, albeit smaller, move. Pending the official trade call, the Rangers are sending defenseman Anthony Bitetto out west to San Jose in exchange for forward Nick Merkley.

Merkely has spent most of this season in the AHL with the San Jose Barracudas where he scored 11 goals and 36 points in 43 games, he has also appeared in 9 games for the Sharks tallying a goal and three points. While Bitetto played 14 games last season with the New York Rangers, he has played the entire season in Hartford putting up 4 goals and 15 point in 39 games.

Merkely adds some offensive depth to the Wolf Pack and can serve as a short-term 4th line call up in need be in exchange for a defender that was not going to see any NHL action this season.

