Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks recaps the moves the Blueshirts did (and did not) make during Chris Drury’s first trade deadline as general manager (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from yesterday’s shopping spree (LoHud)
- James O’Brien sees the team’s additions as the end result of an effort to become more balanced (NBC Sports)
- Leen Amin takes a look at how the Rangers shape up now that they’ve addressed their formerly atrocious forward depth (Elite Sports NY)
- Amin also recognized Mika Zibanejad’s contributions to the team over the past week (Elite Sports NY)
- Brendan Azoff saw New York’s victories over Tampa Bay and Carolina as potential playoff previews (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple think$ that the trade$ the Ranger$ made ha$ $olidified them a$ true champion$hip contender$ (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- An agreed to trade between the Anaheim Ducks and Vegas Golden Knights involving Evgenii Dadonov is under league review due to a previously unknown no-trade clause in Dadonov’s contract (Sportsnet)
- A full list of all completed trades can be found here (TSN)
- Carl Pavlock relays word of the funniest move of the day, as the Arizona Coyotes claimed goaltender Harri Sateri off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs, who had signed Sateri the previous day (Five For Howling)
