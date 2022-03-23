 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 3/23/22

By Jack McKenna
/ new
New York Rangers v New Jersey Devils Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NJD 7, NYR 4 (5:05 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: In spite of adding three new players to the lineup to shore up depth issues, the Blueshirts served as nothing more than a speed bump to Our Rivals Who Mildly Annoy us in a blowout loss (CBS)
  • Mollie Walker relayed word from Gerard Gallant that both Kaapo Kakko and Kevin Rooney are expected to miss at least the remainder of the month with their injuries (NY Post)
  • Walker also notes that while being good at hockey would usually be an important thing to consider when adding players to your hockey team, a prior friendship with Jacob Trouba led three of the team’s four NHL additions to Broadway (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson highlights the connection Trouba and Andrew Copp having going to their days playing mite hockey in Michigan (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s defeat (LoHud)

Around the NHL:

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...