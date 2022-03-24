Bantering Points: 3/24/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Ethan Sears hears that even as Igor Shesterkin goes through a bit of a rough patch, the Blueshirts realize the flaws in their game that Shesterkin has been masking are the bigger issue (NY Post)
- Sears also notes that although New York’s forward depth issues have been remedied, it’s up to Gerard Gallant to construct the appropriate lineups moving forward (NY Post)
- Brian Abate highlights Frank Vatrano as the most sensible deadline addition for this Rangers team (The Hockey Writers)
- Kristy Flannery believes that after defeating the Rangers for the first time in their last nine attempts, the New Jersey Devils have re-ignited the Hudson River Rivalry (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Adam Gretz relays word that the proposed trade between the Anaheim Ducks and Vegas Golden Knights centered around Evgenii Dadonov has been voided (NBC Sports)
- Elliotte Friedman authors another edition of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
