Bantering Points: 3/24/22

By Jack McKenna
NHL: MAR 22 Rangers at Devils Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Ethan Sears hears that even as Igor Shesterkin goes through a bit of a rough patch, the Blueshirts realize the flaws in their game that Shesterkin has been masking are the bigger issue (NY Post)
  • Sears also notes that although New York’s forward depth issues have been remedied, it’s up to Gerard Gallant to construct the appropriate lineups moving forward (NY Post)
  • Brian Abate highlights Frank Vatrano as the most sensible deadline addition for this Rangers team (The Hockey Writers)
  • Kristy Flannery believes that after defeating the Rangers for the first time in their last nine attempts, the New Jersey Devils have re-ignited the Hudson River Rivalry (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

