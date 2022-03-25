Bantering Points: 3/25/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker hears that the Blueshirts have been keeping tabs on Bobby Trivigno of UMass, a college free agent who is likely to sign with the team (NY Post)
- Walker also notes that Gerard Gallant only has a limited time to figure out how best to deploy the team’s trade deadline acquisitions (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson relays word that the team’s forward lines were put into the blender at practice ahead of tonight’s meeting with Pittsburgh (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his observations from yesterday’s practice (LoHud)
- Rachel Nones highlights the Rangers schedule heavy on division games down the stretch (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple goe$ in-depth on the long term friend$hip Andrew Copp and Jacob Trouba have developed over the year$ (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Pierre LeBrun reports that with the league’s GM meetings coming up, change to how contract information such as restrictive movement clauses are shared between teams is expected to be a hot topic (TSN)
- The IIHF has called for an ethics probe into Russia as well as former IIHF president Rene Fasel for their stances on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine (NBC Sports)
