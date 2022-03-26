Bantering Points: 3/26/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 5, PIT 1 (5:03 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: A three goal outburst in the game’s opening minutes would be enough to carry the Rangers to victory in a statement game against a likely playoff opponent (CBS)
- Mollie Walker sees that the presence of Andrew Copp and Tyler Motte on the penalty kill has been a shot in the arm for Gerard Gallant’s squad thus far (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that while some questioned the decision to bump Alexis Lafreniere down to the third line, the decision resulted in Lafreniere opening the scoring (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- James O’Brien recaps the action from around the league last night (NBC Sports)
- After being the subject of trade rumors leading up to the deadline, Calgary Flames’ forward Sean Monahan sat as a healthy scratch for last night’s victory over the Arizona Coyotes (Sportsnet)
