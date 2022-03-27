Bantering Points: 3/27/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Ethan Sears highlights K’Andre Miller’s continued ascent as a key factor in how successful the Blueshirts will be moving forward (NY Post)
- Denis Gorman also discusses how critical Miller will be as New York gets set for its first playoff berth in five seasons (Newsday)
- Tom Castro knows that the Rangers are hoping that their flurry of moves at the deadline will end similarly to how it went in 1994 rather than the disappointing finish to 1996 (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Adam Gretz highlights the recent contributions from Vegas Golden Knights forward Evgenii Dadonov after the team’s failed attempt to trade him away (NBC Sports)
- The IIHF has asked Canada to host the 2023 World Junior Championships after the hosting rights were stripped from Russia in the wake of their invasion into Ukraine (Sportsnet)
- A season after reaching the Stanley Cup Finals, the Montreal Canadiens are the first team to be eliminated from postseason contention (NHL.com)
