Bantering Points: 3/28/22

By Jack McKenna
/ new
NHL: MAR 27 Sabres at Rangers Photo by Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 5, BUF 4 (5:10 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: A back and forth affair with the Buffalo Sabres isn’t what the Blueshirts had planned, but they managed to secure a sweep of the season series with an overtime victory (CBS)
  • Ethan Sears chatted with Tyler Motte about the adjustments he’s had to make since arriving from the Vancouver Canucks (NY Post)
  • Larry Brooks notes that time is ticking on Gerard Gallant to find the ideal lineup for the playoffs (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson relays word of Ryan Strome’s injury that forced him out of yesterday’s contest (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offered his takeaways from last night’s victory (LoHud)

Around the NHL:

  • Arizona Coyotes’ forward Phil Kessel skated in his 965th consecutive game, passing Doug Jarvis for the second most consecutive games played in league history (Sportsnet)
  • James O’Brien recaps the action from around the league yesterday (NBC Sports)

