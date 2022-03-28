Bantering Points: 3/28/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 5, BUF 4 (5:10 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: A back and forth affair with the Buffalo Sabres isn’t what the Blueshirts had planned, but they managed to secure a sweep of the season series with an overtime victory (CBS)
- Ethan Sears chatted with Tyler Motte about the adjustments he’s had to make since arriving from the Vancouver Canucks (NY Post)
- Larry Brooks notes that time is ticking on Gerard Gallant to find the ideal lineup for the playoffs (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson relays word of Ryan Strome’s injury that forced him out of yesterday’s contest (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offered his takeaways from last night’s victory (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Arizona Coyotes’ forward Phil Kessel skated in his 965th consecutive game, passing Doug Jarvis for the second most consecutive games played in league history (Sportsnet)
- James O’Brien recaps the action from around the league yesterday (NBC Sports)
