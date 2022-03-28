Tarmo Reunanen Traded to Carolina Hurricanes for Maxim Letunov

Today is AHL trade deadline day, and the New York Rangers completed a trade sending Hartford Wolf Pack defenseman Tarmo Reunanen to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for forward Maxim Letunov.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have acquired forward Maxim Letunov from the Hurricanes in exchange for Tarmo Reunanen.



Letunov has spent the majority of his pro career in the AHL and has compiled a line of 49-57-106 in 199 games. This year was his first as a member of the Chicago Wolves, and thus far he’s scored 13 goals, assisted on 10, and tallied 23 points in 60 games.

The newest member of the Wolf Pack had a successful collegiate career at UConn, and went 35-60-95 in 105 games over three seasons. To date Letunov’s appeared in just three NHL games, and a lone goal to his name. The 6’4”, 181-pound forward turned 26 in February, and was originally selected by the St. Louis Blues 52nd overall during the 2014 draft, and will be a group 6 UFA after this season.

Reunanen, selected 98th overall at the 2016 draft, departs the Rangers as a victim of the numbers game. He was once considered a talented and interesting prospect with some solid upside, and a player who unfortunately was hampered by bad injury luck early on.

The former Rangers’ rear guard spent the majority of his time in North America with the Wolf Pack, and in 61 games over two seasons posted a line of 6-28-34. A lot changed in the time from when Reunanen was drafted to now, and he was in a position where he’d be unable to carve out a spot for himself at the NHL level in New York.

Ryan Lindgren and K’Andre Miller are here to stay for the foreseeable future, Patrik Nemeth is currently occupying a veteran spot on the third pair and both Zac Jones and Matthew Robertson are prospects who happened to be ahead of Reunanen on the depth chart.

This trade gives Tarmo a chance in another organization to make his mark, and in exchange the Rangers get an expiring contract who they can attempt to re-sign for AHL depth or let walk away for nothing.