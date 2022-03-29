Bantering Point: 3/29/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker highlights Frank Vatrano’s ability to step up and contribute more as he’s been moved up in the lineup as of late (NY Post)
- Walker also points out the recently created third line of Alexis Lafreniere, Filip Chytil, and Barclay Goodrow has been the most effective third line Gerard Gallant has created all season (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson offers his thoughts on Vatrano’s rapid ascension to the top forward unit (Newsday)
- Adam Gretz sees Lafreniere as a player who could make or break New York’s fortunes come playoff time (NBC Sports)
- Leen Amin saw Chris Kreider as the Blueshirts’ best player from the previous week of games (Elite Sports NY)
- Matt Grazel lists three things to keep an eye on as the Rangers play through the final month of the regular season (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- The Ottawa Senators announced the death of owner Eugene Melynk, who passed away at age 62 due to an illness (Silver Seven Sens)
- The St. Louis Blues acquired defenseman Brady Lyle from the Boston Bruins in exchange for future considerations (TSN)
