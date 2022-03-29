Game #67: New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins Open Thread

For the second time in less than a week, the Rangers are set to participate in a Metropolitan Division clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins. After only playing each other once over the first 64 games, these teams will be squaring off for the second time in three games. After the Rangers trounced the Penguins by a 5-1 margin last Friday to close the gap in the standings to a single point, another win would vault New York past Pittsburgh for second place in the division as the calendar turns to April.

The Rangers defeated the Buffalo Sabres in a 5-4 overtime thriller on Sunday, while the Penguins hosted the Detroit Red Wings and found the back of the net eleven times in an 11-2 victory. The Rangers and Penguins have split the first two games of the season series, with each team defending home ice successfully.

Player to Watch: Chris Kreider

When the Rangers and Penguins squared off last week, Kreider was a dominant force much like he’s been throughout the season. Notching two goals and an assist, with one of those goals coming on the penalty kill, Kreider left his mark on the previous encounter with Pittsburgh. Look for him to continue his magical season tonight.

Enjoy the game!