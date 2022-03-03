Bantering Points: 3/3/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 5, STL 3 (5:08 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: The Rangers took a two goal lead late in the second period, saw it slip away within minutes, but reclaim that two goal lead by the time the final horn sounded (CBS)
- Mollie Walker heard from Pavel Buchnevich prior to his return to Madison Square Garden last night (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from yesterday’s victory (LoHud)
- Leen Amin names Mika Zibanejad as the top player from the previous week of games (Elite Sports NY)
- Brian Abate sees Kaapo Kakko’s absence as one of the driving forces behind New York’s struggles as of late (The Hockey Writers)
- While the Brady Six is a story known to all sports fans, the Lundqvist Twenty One is perhaps a bit more niche (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Elliotte Friedman authors another edition of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
- Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk, who is of Ukrainian descent, took out full page ads in both local newspapers condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, announced that the Ukrainian national anthem will be played at all Senators home games for the rest of the season, and more (TSN)
- The Montreal Canadiens will be permitted to host full capacity crowds for home games starting March 12th, two days earlier than originally planned (ESPN)
