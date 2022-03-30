Bantering Points: 3/30/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 3, PIT 2 (4:58 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Chris Kreider’s 45th goal of the season stood as the game winner as the Rangers put together an all-around strong effort to jump ahead of the Penguins in the divisional standings (CBS)
- Mollie Walker relays word that after missing last nights’s victory in Pittsburgh, the team is hopeful Ryan Strome will be back in the lineup against Detroit tonight (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that while the Blueshirts are eager for Strome to return, his absence allows them to see how Andrew Copp can fit in at the center position (Newsday)
- Stephenson is also keeping track of Kreider’s ascension through the Rangers’ franchise record books with his performance this season (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory at PPG Paints Arena (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- James O’Brien recaps the action from around the league yesterday (NBC Sports)
- The Arizona Coyotes are seeking an exemption to a state gambling law requiring venues to seat at least 10,000 people in order to maintain mobile gambling services (TSN)
