Game #68: New York Rangers vs Detroit Red Wings Open Thread

After picking up two crucial points in Pittsburgh last night, the Rangers are back in action 24 hours later for yet another road contest. A trip to Hockeytown is on the docket for Gerard Gallant’s squad as they’ll square off with Dylan Larkin, Moritz Seider, and the rest of the Detroit Red Wings in a clash of Original Six rivals.

Tonight’s meeting will be New York’s only trip into Detroit this season, as the three game season series features only one meeting in Detroit and two on Broadway this year. The Red Wings earned a 3-2 shootout victory back on February 17th, and another win by them will secure a season series victory against the Rangers. With Alexandar Georgiev getting the start tonight, the Blueshirts will have their work cut out for them to prevent that from happening.

Player to Watch: Braden Schneider

After scoring his second career NHL goal last night, Schneider will look to build on that effort tonight. Keep an eye on him against a Red Wings team with the best rookie defenseman in the league skating for them.

Enjoy the game!