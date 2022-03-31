Bantering Points: 3/31/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 5, DET 4 (5:05 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: A late goal from Chris Kreider to tie things up followed by an overtime winner from Andrew Copp were enough for the Rangers to leave Detroit with two points in spite of yet another subpar performance out of Alexandar Georgiev (CBS)
- Mollie Walker notes Braden Schneider’s ability to jump directly onto a playoff contending team as a 20 year old rookie (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson heard from Gerard Gallant about why he always enjoy trips into Hockeytown to take on the Red Wings (Newsday)
- Rachel Nones declares the Blueshirts as the best of the Original Six teams this year (The Hockey Writers)
- Scott Blair argues that the Rangers must figure out how they’ll be deploying their forward sooner rather than later (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Adam Gretz reports that the salary cap is expected to increase to $82.5 million for the 2022-23 campaign (NBC Sports)
- The Minnesota Wild agreed to a two year, $4 million contract extension with defenseman Alex Goligoski (TSN)
- Ottawa and Quebec City are in consideration to be joint hosts for the 2023 World Junior Championships, a duty previously held by Russian but stripped due to their invasion of Ukraine (Sportsnet)
Loading comments...