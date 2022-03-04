Bantering Points: 3/4/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker sees Alexis Lafreniere’s emergence due to increased ice time as a silver lining in the aftermath of the Pavel Buchnevich trade (NY Post)
- Greg Joyce heard from Patrik Nemeth as he hopes Wednesday’s strong performance will be the first of many to come as he settles back into the lineup (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his thoughts on the Buchnevich fallout, Kaapo Kakko’s progress, and more (LoHud)
- Matt Grazel reminisces on the Blueshirts history around the trade deadline (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Washington Capitals in the 2023 Stadium Series game at Carter-Finley Stadium on February 18th, 2023 (TSN)
- Shayna Goldman breaks down how Montreal Canadiens’ forward Cole Caufield has taken major steps forward in the short time Martin St. Louis has been behind the bench as interim head coach (Sportsnet)
- Adam Gretz recaps the action from around the league last night (NBC Sports)
