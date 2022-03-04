Game #55: New Jersey Devils vs New York Rangers

After defending home ice and coming away victorious in the highly anticipated Pavel Buchnevich revenge game, the Blueshirts are back in action for the slightly less anticipated Jimmy Vesey and Mason Geertsen revenge game. Our Rivals That Slightly Perturb Us have made the arduous trek across the Hudson River for the second of four meetings this season. The Blueshirts came away victorious in the first meeting, a 4-3 shootout victory back on November 14th.

Tonight’s game will be the final time Our Rivals Who Mildly Annoy Us will visit Madison Square Garden this season, as the final two contests will take place at the Blueshirts’ secondary home arena in Newark. The game will also be New York’s final one before their last big road trip of the season, a four game swing through the Central Division.

Player to Watch: Igor Shesterkin

In the midst of what is objectively an MVP-caliber season, Shesterkin comes into tonight’s game looking to bounce back from a sub-par effort by his standards. Although the Rangers won their game, Shesterkin only a .906 SV% while ceding goals on three consecutive St. Louis shots near the end of the second period. Look for a strong effort out of him tonight as he goes up against Our Rivals Whomst’d’ve Marginally Inconvenience Us.

Enjoy the game!