Bantering Points: 3/5/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 3, NJD 1 (5:06 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: For the eighth consecutive time, the Blueshirts disposed of Our Rivals That Cause Us Minimal Issues behind a strong effort from Igor Shesterkin (CBS)
- Mollie Walker wonders how the team will adjust their penalty killing units in the wake of Kevin Rooney’s absence (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson points out that after starting the week as a healthy scratch, Filip Chytil ended it by finding the back of the net and notching the game winning goal last night (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from yesterday’s victory (LoHud)
- $hayna Goldman break$ down the difference$ in the developmental path$ of Alexi$ Lafreniere and New Jer$ey Devil$’ forward Jack Hughe$ (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Jeff Svoboda previews the festivities in Columbus tonight, as the Blue Jackets are set to raise Rick Nash’s #61 to the rafters (Official Team Site)
- Jonathan Brazeau reports that the Kladno Knights, the Czech league team owned by Jaromir Jagr, will donate the proceeds of all ticket sales for their season finale to Ukrainian families in need in the wake of Russia’s invasion (Sportsnet)
